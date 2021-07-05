JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.99 ($68.22).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €52.47 ($61.73) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.22.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

