JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 121,964 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

