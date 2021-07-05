JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 378.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of MaxLinear worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 144,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 878,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,562,409.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

