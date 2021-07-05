JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Xencor worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 408.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

