JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 429,920 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 441.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after buying an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 636,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after buying an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.