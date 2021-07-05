JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of Flushing Financial worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $653.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.