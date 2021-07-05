JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

