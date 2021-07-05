JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,048 ($13.69) and last traded at GBX 1,048 ($13.69), with a volume of 5055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

