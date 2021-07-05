JUST (JST) One Day Volume Tops $53.76 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $115.89 million and approximately $53.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00135379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.07 or 1.00324573 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.