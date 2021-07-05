Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

