Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SkyWest worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SkyWest by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.