Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 212,312 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,312 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

