Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,243 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,243 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Constellium worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Constellium by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

