Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,815 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

