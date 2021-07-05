Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €43.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.14 ($68.40) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.89. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a 12-month high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

