Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.28. 27,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.29. Kering has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

