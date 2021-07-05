KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46. Meritor has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

