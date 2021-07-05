Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYUF. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

