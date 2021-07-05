KickToken (KICK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00809190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.07 or 0.08032088 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.