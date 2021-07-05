KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 18.1% in June

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 569,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KLXE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.56. 68,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,877. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. Analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

