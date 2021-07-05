Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63.
About Koito Manufacturing
