Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,522,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $365.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.84 and a 1-year high of $365.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

