Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $308.27 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.