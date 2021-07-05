Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB opened at $170.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.