Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $225.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

