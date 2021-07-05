Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

