Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $165.31 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $118.77 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

