Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $150.38 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $204.31 or 0.00603868 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $150.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

