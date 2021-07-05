Kyle Kitagawa Sells 10,896 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$21,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,568.72.

TSE CEU remained flat at $C$1.95 on Monday. 133,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$496.11 million and a P/E ratio of 67.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.