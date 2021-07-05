Kyle Kitagawa Sells 10,896 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$21,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 688,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,568.72.
TSE CEU remained flat at $C$1.95 on Monday. 133,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$496.11 million and a P/E ratio of 67.24.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
