L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in L Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

