L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $331,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 584.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in L Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $74.05 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

