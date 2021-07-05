L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,161 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $79,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

