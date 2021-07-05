L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.