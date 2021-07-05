Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,127. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.