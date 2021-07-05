LABS Group (LABS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,419.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $344,419.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

