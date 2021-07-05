Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCSHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

