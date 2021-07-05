Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 782 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $22.14.

