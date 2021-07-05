Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $347.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $255.35 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

