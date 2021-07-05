Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,232 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 163,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.14 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

