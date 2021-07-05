Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 109,332 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.76 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.