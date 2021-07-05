Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $166.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

