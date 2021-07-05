Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,252 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

FITB stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

