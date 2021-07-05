Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 36,901 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

