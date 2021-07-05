LBRY Credits Market Cap Tops $11.05 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $444,066.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

