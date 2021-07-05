Lead Wallet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,401.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $173,401.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,862.90 or 1.00253992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00915413 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.