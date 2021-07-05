Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 3,217 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $54,656.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares in the company, valued at $54,043,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

