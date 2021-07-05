LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 43,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

