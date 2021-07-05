Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $8.32 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $387,982.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00006404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00406768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

