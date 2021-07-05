LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 306,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,129. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

