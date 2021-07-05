LikeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $32,514.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.48 million and $32,514.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,043,295,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,327,143 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

